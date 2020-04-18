Health Unit: Sixth case of COVID-19 in county

The Webster County Health Unit has reported a sixth case of COVID-19 in the county. As before, identifying information, including city of residence of the patient, is not being reported for privacy reasons, according to the unit.
A release from the Health Unit follows:
When things change, as they do frequently with COVID-19, we want to keep you updated as much as possible. Our commitment has been, and will continue to be, to make sure that you stay informed with the most current and relevant medical information available.
Much like our public health partners in Greene and other surrounding counties, we will let the public know when a new diagnosis of COVID-19 has been made in our county. And keeping in line with our public health partners, we will let the community know if there has been a risk of public exposure, including where and when that exposure might have taken place. And, much like these other public health departments, if there has not been a public health risk of exposure, we will not release any other information about the case, including city of residence.
Our nurse epidemiology staff goes to great lengths to track all movement of any patient with a potentially infectious disease; including where they have been, and with whom they might have come in contact. In a case where contact with other individuals in public places has been ruled out, there is simply no reason to notify the public of the patient’s city of residence.
This morning, the Webster County Health Unit received notice of our 6th positive case of COVID-19. As part of the regular practice of disease investigation, the Health Unit determined that this patient visited the “old” Casey’s Gas Station, located at 538 Commercial Street in Marshfield. This occurred on Monday, April 13th between the hours of 6:45 and 7:00 am. There are no other identified potential public exposures. The patient and other members of the household are being monitored and are in quarantine in their home. Contacts have been identified and notified about the exposure and are in quarantine as well.
There is a very small risk of being exposed at the Casey’s Gas Station; however, you should be fully aware of any symptoms, fever of 100.4 or greater, cough, and/or shortness of breath, and report these to your primary care provider (PCP). Your PCP will be the one to determine whether you should be tested or not.
There are now four active cases being monitored by the Health Unit. Two of the earlier cases have recovered and been medically cleared by their physicians.
Please remain vigilant and have a blessed weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.