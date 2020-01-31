Before you judge someone, you should walk a mile in their shoes.
In a way, I walked around in the shoes of the Webster County Sheriff's Office during my experience on a ride-along with a corporal in the department. While I didn’t witness any drug busts or suspects fleeing on my ride-along, I learned so much in my short time there.
The corporal showed me little gadgets and gizmos he uses in his patrol vehicle. He explained different aspects of his job and how he responds to certain cases, like domestic assault calls and car accidents.
To call the experience humbling is an understatement. Officers put themselves in harm's way just to protect us. They’re overlooked, unappreciated and often represented in a bad light. Granted, they’re not perfect and make mistakes, just like the rest of us, but they deserve respect, too.
The corporal was so kind to me. He treated me with respect, not because I was a reporter, but because that’s how he wants to treat others. It’s hard to do sometimes, especially when he’s dealing with individuals who harbor resentment for the police department and the sheriff’s office. Maybe those sentiments are justifiable because they had a bad experience with both agencies. Plus, no one likes speeding tickets or getting pulled over for a broken taillight, but officers are just doing their jobs.
Deputies are not purposely out there to make our lives miserable or intimidate us by their presence. They’re here to enforce the law, keep our streets safe and follow the Constitution. Have there been cases where this authority has been abused? Yes, but I believe the vast majority of our law enforcement agencies want to serve and protect.
Before he leaves for work, the corporal told me he says goodbye to his wife and children, telling them he loves them. He knows he isn’t promised today and not guaranteed to come home alive.
My editor mentioned thanking our first responders in the event you see them around here. Keep them in your prayers, too. It comes at a costly price to be in their shoes.
Just as we each have something to give our loved ones and others, so our officers do the same. I can't begin to understand what our first responders face every day. But I’m very grateful for their service.
