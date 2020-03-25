Harry Junior Price was born March 10, 1930, and left this life for a better one March 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Thelma; his parents, Harry Lee and Amanda Jane (Bumgarner) Price; his sisters, Loris Bateman, Norma Wright, Helen Kesterson and Louise Hobson; and his brother, Carl Price.
He is survived by his children, Catherine Bright and husband Rick of Seymour, Missouri; Michael Price and wife Tammy of San Bernardino, California; and Wanda Bunn and husband Jerry of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Christina Bright Bradley and husband James of Plano, Texas, Melissa Bright Westerholm and husband Wayne of Searcy, Arkansas, Samuel Bunn and wife Marianne of Austin, Texas, and Sarah Bunn Suggs and husband Alex of Dumfries, Virginia; and great-grandchildren Andrew Westerholm, Madeline Westerholm and Orion Bradley. He was also loved by a large family of brothers and sisters in Christ and many friends.
Harry retired from the Air Force after serving many years as a flight line mechanic in the Strategic Air Command. He was a man of many talents who enjoyed working as an auto mechanic and a farmer. He delighted in helping those around him in any way he could. A longtime member of the Church of Christ, he loved to serve God and study the Bible and share it with others. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him and the many who adopted him as Grandpa and Papa.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Marshfield Cemetery Pavilion. Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
