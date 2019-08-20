Harry Earl "Skip" Moore, Conway, was born Dec. 29, 1944, in Albemarle, North Carolina, to Myrl and Thelma (Bell) Moore. He passed away on Aug. 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 74.
Harry worked in graphic arts as a salesman for GBM sales. His interests included photography, genealogy, printing (which he learned from his father) and dairy farming. He loved his dogs, sailing and taking vacations. He lit up when he would see a baby or an animal, and enjoyed being a bus driver because he loved kids and they loved him. He was a member of the Printers Guild. Harry was a preacher’s kid and was a Christian.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Barbara Kryger and Dorothy Moore; and his father-in-law, Jack Geiseman.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Moore, of the home; children, Mirosalv Moore (Jeannette), Iowa, Stephen Moore (Rochelle), Illinois, Timothy Moore (Jennifer), Colorado, Kathryn Stuart Burleson (Elvis), Illinois, and David F. Stuart, Jr. (Nicole), Illinois; a sister, Wanda Chudeusz, Florida; a sister-in-law, Barbara Saltenberger (Alan), Illinois; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Marshfield, Missouri, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield MO 65706.
