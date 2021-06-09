Harold W. Bouldin passed away peacefully at Ravenwood Senior Living in Springfield, Mo on May 30, 2021. Harold was 90 years old. He was preceded in death by a son Kevin Bouldin in 1989. He is survived by his loving wife Betty J. Bouldin, Springfield and son, Douglas (Marilee) Bouldin ofSt Louis. He was blessed with 7 grandchildren, Ashley Dye, Kainon Bouldin, Mackennon Doran, Elizabeth Eisenbeiss, Sarah Bouldin, Emily Bouldin and Demetri Bouldin. As well as 7 great grandchildren, Kaylee Bouldin, Raylynn Dye, Kaison Bouldin, Walker Doran, McCoy Eisenbeiss, Jackson Eisenbeiss and Eames Douglas Eisenbeiss.
Harold was born on the family farm in rural Rogersville in 1931, the oldest of 6 Children to H.C. and Clarabelle Bouldin. He left the farm in 1951 for the Air Force where he was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base, Lowery Air Force Base and Oﬀutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska. Harold completed his military service with the 544th Recon Tech squad (SAC) at Oﬀutt AFB Nebraska as a staﬀ sergeant in December of 1955.
Harold was married to Betty Jane Walton of Niangua, MO on April 15, 1951. Harold was often heard saying “I got the prettiest girl in Niangua” even to the final days of their 70 year marriage. After his military service Harold started working in Banking and Finance for the CIT credit corporation inHouston, Tx. After returning home to Southwest Missouri in 1970, Harold started working for Commerce Bank and began rising in the ranks ofBankers in Springfield. Harold spent time working for Centeer Bank, Bank of Springfield and the Landmark Bank before taking the reins at WebsterCounty Bank. While Harold loved the Banking industry he was never able to silence the farmer in his blood, he continued to maintain a working cattle farm with his two sons, Kevin and Doug through the 1970’s until 2013 when he retired from both his careers.
Harold believed that volunteering in your local community was important to improving the quality of life for people who you live and work with. As an example Harold served as the President of the Webster Co Fair Board from 1986-1996 as well as the President of the Missouri Fairs and FestivalAssociation. Harold felt that the farming culture of Southwest Missouri could be showcased at local fairs and festivals and could serve as an example to the youth of our communities that the “farming culture” contributed to the value, morals and ethics of those communities. He felt that “farming” was still a noble vocation and quickly becoming a lost art. Thus his commitment to the youth and family farmers of Missouri was founded. He was also active in Rotary International and was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. Harold was also a Master Mason, 33rd degree at the Mount Olive Lodge and a member of the Abou Ben Adhem Shrine of Springfield. Harold was proud to represent Webster County as a Banker, Farmer, Masonic Brother and family man. Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his family. Harold was often moved to emotion speaking about the love of his family and their accomplishments and it was with that family at his bedside that he passed.
Funeral services were at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Webster County Fair and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO, 65706.
