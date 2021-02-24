Harold Lee Dees, 79, Marshfield, MO, son of Willard and Helen (Whitener) Dees was born February 1, 1942, and departed this life February 18, 2021 in his home, with his family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Helen Dees; his first wife, Patricia Beth Dees; brother, Joseph Dees.
Harold is survived by his loving wife Vicki of the home; his children, H. Lance Dees, Mark P. Dees and wife Vicky, C. Colt Dees and wife Nicole, Christopher Yearton and wife Katy, and Steffani Huckaby and husband Ryan; thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; sister, Brenda James, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Graveside service for Harold Lee Dees will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday February 24, 2021 at Marcus Memorial Cemetery, Fredericktown, MO, under the direction of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday February 23, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marcus Memorial Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
