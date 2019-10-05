Jim Hamilton, columnist and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex, is among Ozarks writers featured in issue nine of Elder Mountain: Journal of Ozarks Studies, published in September by Missouri State University at West Plains.
The collection includes varied works by 21 writers, including seven editorial columns by Hamilton. Elder Mountain features Ozarks-focused manuscripts from all disciplinary perspectives (particularly anthropology, economics, folklore, geography, geology, history, literature, music, and political science), as well as interdisciplinary approaches.
Dallas County native Dr. Phillip Howerton, professor of English at MSU-West Plains, is editor of Elder Mountain.
