Guy Burtin Atkinson, 84, Phillipsburg, MO, son of Peter and Wanda (Burtin) Atkinson, was born February 15, 1936 in Phillipsburg, MO, and entered the gates of Heaven January 30, 2021.
On April 19, 1958, Guy was united in marriage to Nellie Shields, and to this union three children were born.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Wanda Atkinson.
Guy is survived by his loving wife, Nellie of the home; two sons, Randy Atkinson and wife Kathleen, Rick Atkinson and wife Janet; daughter, Ronda Tait and husband Jamie;16 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Atkinson and wife Bonnie, Larry Atkinson and wife Vickie, and Don Atkinson and wife Carolyn; sister Joyce Essary and husband Lenny, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Guy Burtin Atkinson will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday February 3, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, MO, with visitation from 1p.m. until service time. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Phillipsburg, MO. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
