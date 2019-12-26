Guida Marie Mitchem, daughter of Dick Claire and Ella Fay (Maxwell) Nivison, was born on June 25, 1923, in Loyal, Oklahoma, and passed away on Dec. 22, 2019, in Marshfield at the age of 96.
She was united in marriage with George Kenneth Mitchem, and this union was blessed with two sons and three daughters.
For 44 years, Guida was a member of the Marshfield United Methodist Church.
She is survived by one son: Dwayne and Shari Mitchem, of Denver, Colorado; three daughters: Sherry Bowers of Marshfield, Darlene and Arnold Brown of Littleton, Colorado and Rita and Glenn Stubert of Pueblo West, Colorado; one brother-in-law; Lee O’Connor of Coffeville, Kansas; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Guida was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Robert Charles Mitchem; two brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Marshfield United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dwight Gressel officiating. Burial will follow in the Marshfield Cemetery.
Funeral services are entrusted to the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, 1131 State Highway A, Marshfield MO 65706.
