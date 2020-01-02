As the coroner, when my phone rings from Webster County 911, it often means that someone has died, and we are being requested to investigate why and how the death occurred. While all death calls are sad and often challenging, this is especially so for those involving a child death.
With winter upon us and cold temperatures coming, I feel it is important to talk about the unthinkable reality of infant death due to an unsafe sleeping environment. With temperatures going down, parents often find themselves concerned with making sure their infant is warm enough at night or during nap time. Too frequently, this leads to blankets or other bedding being placed into cribs, or the infant being taken into bed with the parent(s). Too often this leads to tragedy.
According to research recently conducted by my office, five infants have died from unsafe sleep environment in Webster County since 2015, which accounts for approximately 25% of the child deaths in the county over the last five years. This means that, on average, at least one family in our county is forced to deal with the loss of a child each year due to unsafe sleeping arrangements. When you take a look at this problem nationally, the number gets much larger.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 3,500 sleep-related deaths in infants occur annually in the United States. Studies have shown that placing pillows, stuffed toys, blankets or other soft bedding into an infant’s bed increases the chance that an infant’s airway could become obstructed, leading to death. Placing an infant in bed with you, other children or animals can lead to the same tragic outcome due to child’s airway being accidentally blocked by the other occupant of the bed, by the bedding of the adult bed, or being accidentally overlaid by another occupant in the bed.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, infant sleep-related deaths are due to several key factors. They estimate that 69% of the deaths each year are due to soft bedding, most often in an adult bed, 19% of the deaths are due to the infant being overlaid, most often by a parent, and 12% are due to the child becoming wedged, most often between the mattress of an adult bed and a wall. For these reasons the AAP recommends that children be placed in a baby crib on their backs, without soft bedding or toys and not on their side or stomach. It also recommended that blankets not be used in cribs until the infant is at least one year of age.
Regarding keeping your infant warm on cold winter nights, the Center for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend using wearable blankets or sleep clothes such as one-piece sleepers.
In closing, we know these types of child deaths are preventable. So, please join the Webster County Coroner's Office and the Webster County Child Fatality Review Panel in our effort to help prevent these deaths by getting this information out to those who have infants at home. If you have questions or need further information regarding safe sleeping environments for infants, please contact your pediatrician.
