A nine-day trek beginning south and ending out east will make a local stop next week.
The 2021 Great Race will be passing by on Route 66 before noon on Tuesday, June 22, and provide those interested an opportunity to glimpse at a number of hot rods and classic cars making the voyage to Greenville, South Carolina, where the Route is set to finish on June 27.
Racers are to stay Monday night in downtown Joplin, then travel through Route 66 early Tuesday before hitting Rolla for lunch. Eventually, participants will end that night at Cape Girardeau.
The event begins on Saturday, June 19 at the Alamo Plaza in San Antonio, Texas. It winds through Oklahoma and the Show-Me State before making stops in Kentucky, West Virginia and North Carolina before its conclusion.
This year's route was scheduled for the 2020 Great Race, but an event set to include over 100 teams and span nearly 20 cities was postponed due to spikes in COVID-19 cases at this time last year.
