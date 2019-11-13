The Missouri Arts Council has recently announced the state’s fifth Poet Laureate for 2019-2021 and it’s someone you all may know from The Mail office.
Karen Craigo, a poet and the editor of The Mail, was appointed by Governor Michael L. Parson as the Missouri Poet Laureate. For Craigo, it’s an exciting opportunity, but one she wasn’t expecting to receive.
"I found out about it in August," said Craigo. "I felt it was a long shot since I had only been in Missouri since 2012 and I’m not a famous name. I had some well-regarded books, but I’m not a poetry superstar, and I’m not a Missouri native. I thought I had a few strikes against me, but any time something comes up that sounds fun, I go for it."
According to the Missouri Arts Council, the Missouri Poet Laureate enriches Missourians’ lives throughout the state by fostering the reading and writing of poetry, through public appearances, readings, workshops and digital social media. As poet laureate, Craigo will promote poetry throughout the state, as well as promoting literacy, knowledge of Missouri geography and history.
"I'm also on hand if anyone needs an occasional poem," said Craigo. "That's a poem written for a special occasion. Like, if the governor were to say, 'I need a poem for a bridge opening in Webster County,’ then I would be like, 'I got you.' Of course, the chance the governor is going to need a poem from me is very remote, but I’d be happy to do that. I'm just here to make poetry happen in a way that is beneficial to the state of Missouri."
While her role as poet laureate officially started Nov. 8, Craigo recently spoke to a class Nov. 4 at the Drury University campus in Monett.
"A friend of mine knew I was poet laureate and had me go to her class at Drury," said Craigo. "I spoke to a class, mostly the children of migrant farm workers. It was just fun to talk about language and poetry to people who are bilingual. They were a good audience and had some really good questions."
With this position, Craigo will travel to various areas in the state. Her platform project, "The News From Poetry," will connect other poets from all over the state and provide an opportunity to showcase their work.
"I would like to get a poem from all our counties," said Craigo. "I think we have 114 counties and then St. Louis is it’s own thing, so there are 115 entities in all. I plan to get a poem from each of the counties and feature them on a blog throughout my term, so we can sort of hear from voices throughout Missouri."
Craigo has published two-full length collections of her works via Sundress Publications, "Passing Through Humansville" (2018) and "No More Milk" (2016). She is the author of three chapbooks, the mini-collections "Escaped Housewife Tries Hard to Blend In" (Hermeneutic Chaos Press, 2017), “Stone For an Eye” (Kent State University Press, 2014) and "Someone Could Build Something Here" (Winged City Press, 2013). She is the poetry series editor for the Missouri State University-based Moon City Press and the nonfiction editor for the literary journal Mid-American Review.
While poetry is her main genre, outside of the journalism field, Craigo writes fiction and nonfiction, too.
"I'm in the process of writing a novel," said Craigo. "It's National Novel Writing month, and I always try that, but never with any seriousness or purpose. Sometimes, I'm just keeping track of everything I write and seeing what I can come up with, but I'm doing a novel right now. I'm ahead of my goal. It started out as a novel about dinosaurs, but now it’s just a love story."
Craigo is currently working on her third book of poems about her grief and loss. When she isn’t editing or writing, Craigo enjoys traveling, hiking and reading. She has been married to her husband, Michael Czyniejewski, for 13 years. They have two sons, Ernie, 13, and Keats, 6.
