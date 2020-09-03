To the editor:
Thank you to the three individuals who took it upon themselves to direct traffic and cut the tree off OO Highway. This was after the storm on Saturday. We would also like to thank Keaton Hulen and our son, Ryan. Your help was such a blessing. God puts people like this to help in stressful situations.
God bless,
Rick and Terri Huffman
Marshfield
