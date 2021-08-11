GLORIA “MAXINE” (SHOCKLEY) REPLOGLE, 92, passed away at 11:50 PM, Thursday, August 5, 2021, in the Webco Manor Nursing Home, Marshfield, Missouri. She was born in a log cabin near Conway, Missouri on November 8, 1928.
Maxine was a lifelong resident of Webster County living most of her life in Marshfield. She and her husband Glenn were well known to the Marshfield area having owned and operated numerous businesses in Marshfield. Maxine, affectionately known as “Toots” and mom” to her family, loved to cook, a skill and passion she acquired from her mother. She was both a school and daycare cook and owned and operated her own restaurant called “Mom’s Café” in Marshfield. Cooking was her passion and she loved nothing more than preparing large meals, always from scratch, for her family and friends.
When tragedy struck her family in 1951 with the loss of her parents, a grandmother and a younger sister, Maxine and her brothers Billy and Jimmy, the oldest surviving children, along with their spouses Glenn, Lorene and Juanita, took in their younger siblings and raised them to adulthood.
She was a member of the Marshfield United Methodist Church. In a 2008 story about Maxine in the Marshfield Mail, she stated, “I read my Bible every day and I draw strength from Him. God has always helped me through, and He will until the day I die.” Maxine never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by many.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; parents William and Clara Shockley; two sisters, Helen Shockley and Carol Rhodes; three brothers, William (Billy), James (Jimmy) and Robert (Bob) Shockley; a granddaughter, Tracy Keeth and a grandson-in-law, Jeff McKee.
Survivors include her daughter, Glenda Keeth, Springfield; four sons, Jack and his wife Janet, Springfield, Dave and his wife Janie, Marshfield, Roger and his wife Janet, Chino, California and Ron and his wife Cindy, Ozark; two sisters, Mary Ellen Kilburn, Bolivar and Patsy Browning and her husband Frank, Marshfield; one brother, Don and his wife Christina, Knokke, Belgium; one brother-in-law, Mike Rhodes, Foristell; three sisters-in-law, Lorene Shockley, Buffalo, Juanita Shockley, Warrenton, and June Shockley, Florida; eleven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services, with her grandson Reverend Chase Replogle presiding, were at 10 AM, August 10th, at the Marshfield Cemetery, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Marshfield.
Memorials may be made in Maxine’s memory to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, Children’s Miracle Network or the Ed Asner’s Family Center and may be left with Fraker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85 Marshfield, Missouri 65706.
