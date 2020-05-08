Glen David Dinwiddie, 86, Conway, Missouri, was born Oct. 25, 1933, to Jimmy Valentine and Sarah Matilda (Monday) Dinwiddie in Niangua, Missouri, and departed this life May 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents; all of his brothers and sisters; and one brother-in-law and sister-in-law.
Glen is survived by his loving wife, Fern, of the home; his children, Glenda, Joseph, Valerie, David, John and William; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law: Leslie (Gloria) Dinwiddie, Georgia, Jerry (Jane) Dinwiddie, Marshfield, Missouri, Jack (Jeannie) Dinwiddie, Marshfield, Missouri, Tip (Lori) Dinwiddie, Marshfield, Missouri, Frank Dinwiddie, Niangua, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Rosalie Dinwiddie, Lebanon, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Graveside services for Glen David Dinwiddie will be held at Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Niangua City Cemetery, Niangua, Missouri. Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Niangua City Cemetery and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
