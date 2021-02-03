Geraldine "Gerri" Owens, daughter of Charles and Florene Stonebraker Saddler, was born November 4, 1934, in St. Joseph, Missouri and departed for her Heavenly home on January 30, 2021, at Webco Manor, in Marshfield, Missouri, at the age of eighty-six years.
Gerri was united in marriage with Vernon L. Owens and two this union was born three children, Sherry, LaVon Owens, who preceded her in death at the young age of seven, Vernon Craig Owens and his wife Jacquetha of Jacksonville, FL and Gregory Keith Owens and his wife Branda of Waynesville, MO. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Lauren Holloway, Jason Owens (Kelli), Travis Owens, Jessica Letterman (Adam) and Samantha Owens; six great-grandchildren, Tyler Owens, Laynee Letterman, Chesney Letterman, Presley Letterman, Lillian Owens and J.J. Holloway; other relatives and many friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and her husband in 1986.
Graveside service for Gerri will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at King City Cemetery in King City, Missouri.
There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may pay their respects after 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at Shadel’s Colonial Chapel. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.shadelscolonialchapel.com
