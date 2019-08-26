Born on Dec. 12, 1928, in Chicago, Ill., to Ralph and Eolis Hoffman. She died July 24, 2019, in Marshfield, Mo., following a short battle with colon cancer. Geri was a member of the Marshfield United Methodist Church (UMC) and Garst Circle. She worked in the hotel industry and was a cook for a nursing home. She enjoyed traveling with her two sisters, spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Marie Finley; son, Brad Ewing; sisters, Eolis Jones, Phyllis Bodell; brothers, Ralph (Bud), Donald (Don), and Donald (Dick) Hunter.
She is survived by three sons, Paul, LaPorter, Ind., Norman (Senji), Brier, Wa., Dean (Marlene), Fox River Grove, Ill., nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 7, at Marshfield United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Marshfield United Methodist Women (UMW) or cancer research foundation of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.