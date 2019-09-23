George Fredrick Chapman, age 85, entered permanent residence in the Kingdom of God on September 20, 2019, after having suffered a stroke. George was born in Buffalo, MO, grew up in Dallas County, MO and Santa Barbara, CA and served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He married Ramona Tracy in 1955, and they raised their family in Greene and Webster Counties.
George was preceded in death by his wife Ramona, by his parents George Washington Chapman and LeeVerna Bradley Chapman, by his brothers Clifford, Clyde and Ben Chapman, and by his sisters Marie Hersh and Viola Knoll.
He is survived by one daughter Joy Thompson and her husband Ken of Marshfield, one son Burt Chapman and his wife Kim of Strawberry Point, Iowa; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, a brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law and many other nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, in Fraker Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Cemetery or Elkland Fire Department.
