George Clarence Larimore, son of George E. Larimore and Ruby F. (Silkey) Larimore, was born Dec. 2, 1935, near Conway, Missouri. He passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Copper Rock Village, Rogersville, at the age of 84.
Clarence was a kind, loving and hardworking man. He was steadfast in his faith in God and was never short on love for his family and friends. He and his wife, Carol, were married for 65 years. He would give the shirt off his back or his last dollar to help anyone.
Clarence was a lifelong farmer and spent over 40 years working with Clifford Hartwell Construction, building houses and custom cabinets. He was a member of Elkland Independent Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Judy Lowe and Louise Lasswell.
Survivors include his wife Carol; two sons, Greg Larimore and his wife, Scheryl, Marshfield, and Brad Larimore, Marshfield; one sister, Ebal Jean Whitehead and her husband, Lloyd, Aurora, Illinois; three grandchildren, Kristin Custer and her husband, Stacy, Aurora, Ashton Larimore, Springfield, and Ania Larimore, St. Petersburg, Florida; and two great-grandchildren, Addyson and Cody Custer.
Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Interment followed in St. Luke Cemetery.
