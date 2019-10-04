As kids, we enjoyed playing with toys. By "we," I mean, my siblings and I.
My brother was more into cars/action figures, while my sister and I liked playing with Barbie dolls. I’m bringing this up because of a new doll line created by Mattel, Inc., known as Creatable World.
Mattel recently released six dolls with different skin tones, hair and clothes. The doll can be a boy, a girl, neither or both. Its lips are not too full, the eyelashes are not too long and fluttery, and the jaw’s not too wide. There are no Barbie-like breasts or broad, Ken-like shoulders. Each doll in the Creatable World Series, according to an article from Time magazine, “looks like a slender 7-year-old with short hair, but each comes with a wig of long, lustrous locks and a wardrobe befitting any fashion-conscious kid: hoodies, sneakers, graphic T-shirts in soothing greens and yellows, along with tutus and camo pants.”
Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel fashion doll design, said, “This line allows all kids to express themselves freely and encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play.”
Mattel spoke to over 250 families with children across seven states, including 15 who identified as trans, gender-nonbinary or gender-fluid. According to the Time article, Molly Woodstock, a gender educator who started identifying as nonbinary three years ago, said, “It’s unarguably good that all children are being given the option to play with some sort of doll that doesn’t have a neatly assigned gender or gender roles. Just the social and cultural validation of trans and nonbinary gender identities through this doll feels really powerful.”
Some parents were skeptical, stating they felt it was part of a political agenda. Others didn’t like the idea of their sons even playing with dolls. Mattel, as the article put it, is hoping to “redefine who gets to play with a toy traditionally deemed taboo for half the world’s kids.” I know certain subjects like this bring mixed feelings, and I don’t like to give my two cents regarding hot-button topics, but I’m not so sure (or thrilled) about the gender-neutral dolls.
I understand Mattel wants to bridge the gap and encourage boys and girls to play with toys that are traditionally labeled for a certain gender, but I don’t like where Mattel is going with it. In a sense, I agree with some of the families who argued that the doll line is pursuing a political agenda. Mattel is basically telling a kid they have no gender. At the same time, if a kid wants to play with a doll, who are we to tell them what they can and can’t play with?
I think it this all connects back to the topic of gender roles. I didn’t really think about it until my Family Counseling class in college, where we learned about gender roles. My professor pointed out how the TV commercials advertised EasyBake ovens and dollhouses. She noted the toys were more directed to girls cooking in the kitchen (hence learning how to be a housewife) and playing with baby dolls (being mothers). The toys didn’t really encourage girls to go outside of the pink aisles and play with cars and action figures.
Likewise, the commercials focused on the boys didn’t encourage them to step out of their boundary and explore the girls’ toys, either. It’s something I never really thought about, and it never really bothered me, since I was into the girly-girly toys anyway.
My point is … I’m not happy with the gender-neutral dolls. If a kid or parent likes them, that’s fine, but I don’t like the idea of a doll that basically tells you that you don’t have a gender. I also don’t think we should find our identity and who we are in dolls and toys to begin with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.