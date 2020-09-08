Gary Wayne Morse, 61, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, passed away at his home Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, surrounded by his family after a long battle with brain tumors.
He was a graduate of Twin Rivers High School, Three Rivers Community College and Southwest Missouri State University. He was an active farmer prior to illness. He was a classic car showman, truck tractor pull enthusiast, off-season traveler, dedicated family man and gentle man of faith.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Bryd) Morse; sons Gregory and wife Tamara, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Douglas and wife Jennifer, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Christopher and wife Klarissa, Poplar Bluff, Missouri. His greatest joys were his three grandsons: Jackson, Josiah and Lincoln Morse. He is also survived by his mother, Shelby Morse, brother Larry (Amy) Morse, and sister Donna (Phillip) Buhler, as well as an extended loving family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were at Cottrell Funeral Services, Poplar Bluff, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Byron Beck officiating. Burial followed in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Williamsville, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, with Hope Lodge in Memo, 4215 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis MO 63108.
