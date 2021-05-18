Gary Wayne Genetti, 76, Marshfield was born October 10, 1944 to David and Nellie (Kesterson) Genetti. He passed away May 10, 2021 in his home.
Gary worked as a truck driver for most of his life, starting with driving a milk route and for Ford. He began working in the warehouse at Dryer Shoe Company before driving for Solid State Circuitry, followed by Charter Express. He then bought his own truck, which led to owning six different trucks at different times.
They bought their home in 1983. They bought a Brahma bull, owned a few cows, and sold some rodeo bulls. He found a horse, and after going to look at her they decided to buy it. This was the beginning of a love for Appaloosas.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Genetti; and grandson, Wyatt Lafferty.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Genetti, of the home; children, Wayne Genetti (Stephanie), Marshfield, Lori Jones, Marshfield, Kathy Galbraith (Jeff), Marshfield, and Sherry Ward (Jerry), Springfield; brother, Danny Genetti, Marshfield; ten grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Marshfield Cemetery under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
