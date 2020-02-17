Gary Lynn Reed, 79, Marshfield, MO, passed away suddenly Feb. 16, 2020. He was born in Salida, Colorado, on April 4, 1940, to Wallace and Agnes (Ramsey) Reed. He was a devout Christian and member of COGWA. He was a retired field engineer for the Eastman-Kodak Company, after 30 years of service and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
Gary loved music, especially gospel and classic country. He often played bass guitar and harmonica in jam sessions with other musicians. He also loved traveling and making stained glass. He enjoyed spending time with his brother and nephew attending Steam Engine shows, displaying and demonstrating farm equipment. Gary loved adventure and living every moment of his life to the fullest.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Bobbie Whetstine; a brother, John Reed, and a brother-in-law, Harold Reed. He is survived by his wife, Moncella (Hartman) Reed; a daughter, Kara Canfield and her husband, Shawnon; a son, Brinton Reed; two grandchildren, Brett and Amelia Canfield; two sisters, Edna Reed and Dora Rumsey and her husband, Rodney; and one brother, Irvin Hann and his wife, Marion. Memorial services are planned for a later date near Peru, Kansas.
