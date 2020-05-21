Gary Lee Alexander, 78, Marshfield, Missouri, was born Jan. 31, 1942, to Lowell and Opal (Rader) Alexander at Niangua, Missouri, and departed this life for his heavenly home May 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Gary was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran church and has been a lifelong member. Gary and Ina attended St. Paul Lutheran Church, Marshfield, Missouri. On June 1, 1963, Gary was united in marriage to Ina Stokes. To this union two daughters were born. Gary and Ina shared 57 wonderful and blessed years. He loved Ina dearly and always said that “they made a good team.” Family was Number 1 to Gary. He shared this thought with his family: “Never hold grudges. Forgive and Forget.”
Gary started working with his dad at age 15 doing construction work. Gary and his brothers continued doing construction and building homes from start to finish. He was very particular with every aspect of building a home. Gary stayed in touch and remained friends with everyone he built a home for.
Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and horseback riding with his brothers, family and friends. He traveled to Colorado for elk hunting, hunted for deer in several counties in Missouri, hunted coyotes and fished all the area lakes. He earned the nickname “Walleye” from his fishing buddies. Gary enjoyed frying all those fish he caught for family and friends. Gary stated that he “never felt closer to God than when he was in nature.” He especially enjoyed cooking the fish for cleanup day held at Rader Lutheran Cemetery every year.
Gary shared this thought with his family last week: "This family has good blood.” He was a man of integrity. He was the best grandpa ever! Gary will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Opal Alexander, and two sisters-in-law, Sue George and Alice Stokes.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Ina, of the home; two daughters, Rhonda and Tim Lampert and Heather Day and Jason Carter, all of Marshfield, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Scottie (Courtney) Lampert, Marissa Letterman (John McMahan), Trey Lampert, Lilly Lampert, Lexi Day, Reed Carter, Jenna Carter and Josie Carter; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Emma-Leigh Lampert; three brothers, L.R. (Louise) Alexander, Bill Alexander, Pat (Naomi) Alexander; one sister, Pam (Wayne) Gillam; three brothers-in-law, Bobby (Rhonda) Stokes, Floyd Stokes and Jack George, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Graveside services for Gary Lee Alexander were held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Rader Lutheran Cemetery, Rader, Missouri, under the direction of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rader Lutheran Cemetery and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
