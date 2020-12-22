Gary Glendon Strickland, 75, of Marshfield, was born on December 8, 1945 in Springfield, Missouri and passed away on December 20, 2020, in Cox Medical Center, Springfield.
Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 26, 2020 in the Marshfield Cemetery.
Friends may visit at their convenience at Fraker Funeral Home, 1131 State Highway A, Marshfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Christian Church and may be left with the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.