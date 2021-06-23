Gary Franklin & Marlene Terry were married 50 years ago on June 26, 1971 at Black Oak Church by Rev. Jack Day. They are celebrating with a trip to Yellowstone. The Franklins’ have three daughters – Leann, Sheri and Connie with six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
