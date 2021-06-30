Gary Cleveland McKune, Seymour, was born March 17, 1945 in Washington, IA to Harry and Mildred McKune. He passed away on May 5, 2021 in his home at the age of 76.
Gary had worked as a senior engineer for Rockwell-Collins in Cedar Rapids, IA. He was a member of Marshfield Assembly of God Church.
Gary is survived by his wife, Angela McKune; his children, Todd, Ted, and Tasha; and four grandchildren.
Services will be at 5:00 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.