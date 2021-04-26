The 142nd Annual Marshfield Independence Day Parade will take place on Saturday, July 3 this year. The Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the theme, Front Porch Sippin’ in Hometown USA.
“Our 2020 Marshfieldian of the Year, John Fogelsong will lead the parade as Grand Marshal this year,” said Chamber President Kasey Matthews. “We are going back to the original route this year as opposed to last years extended route. There will also be a lot of fun events taking place on the square after the parade.”
There will be prizes for the top youth group parade floats decorated within the theme. These will be cash prizes for the judges choice as well as the community choice float. Those who wish to register a float for the parade can do so at bit.ly/2021parade. Vendors can register at bit.ly/2021paradevendor. The deadline to register is June 25.
“We’re excited to have local artist, Chelsey James perform on the square following the parade, she lives in Seymour and her guitarist is Zach Clift, who lives here in Marshfield,” Matthews added.
James is from Ozark and currently lives in Seymour on a few huddled acre property which spreads across portions of Webster and Wright County. While she’s never attended the parade in Marshfield before, she said she’s excited to see what it’s all about and perform for so many friends and family.
“I’m so excited for this event, because it’s almost guaranteed when you play something like that you’ll be asked to play multiple other shows again,” she said. “Zach’s from Marshfield, I’m from Seymour and not all of our friends and family can come when we play in bars late, this is something that our people can come to and see us play without coming out late.”
“It will be cool to have my friends and family in the crowd and to play in my hometown,” added Clift, who graduated from Marshfield High School in 2002. “I’ve only been with Chelsey’s band since last summer, but I’ve been playing music for 10 years. It’s exciting just to get back out there and play live music.”
When she needed a new guitarist, her bass player who attends church with Clift mentioned he knew the perfect person. According to James, COVID did put a damper on their plans for 2020, but the band is ready to hit the ground running this spring.
The Independence Day performance is free to the public and will take place on the square immediately following the completion of the parade. Viewers are encouraged to visit her merchandise stand following the set for a chance to meet Chelsey James and her band.
“The Chamber will also provide a firework show again this year, which will take place at the rodeo the night of July 3,” added Matthews. “The fair and rodeo will be taking place this year.”
“Our fair will run from Tuesday, June 29 to Saturday, July 3,” said Kevin Cantrell, President of the Webster County Fair Board of Directors.
The truck and tractor pull will be held on June 29th and 30th. Rodeo will go on July 1 and 2, and the demolition derby is scheduled for July 3, prior to the firework show.
While it’s always intended to have the rodeo on the Fourth of July, Kevin Cantrell, Webster County Fair Board of Directors President said that it didn’t work out in scheduling this year due to how the weekend falls with the calendar. He added that more details on the festivities are still yet to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.