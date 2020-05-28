It was a small but determined crew who turned out Monday at the Marshfield Cemetery to memorialize those who had served.
There were seven rifle bearers to perform the traditional 21-gun salute. There was a bugler. Someone said a few words, and someone offered a prayer.
Aside from these 10 participants, a handful had gathered to watch. I saw some veterans, some spouses and one child, presumably someone's granddaughter.
In the shelter at the cemetery, where the ceremony is performed faithfully every year, these witnesses spaced themselves out with deliberate care, and maintained six feet distance to both side and front. Almost everyone was wearing a mask.
There was something different this year that took a moment to recognize. Service groups had not placed a flag at every veteran's grave. Those flags that were present in the cemetery had been brought by family members. It felt as though there were more flowers this year then in others, and I get that. Focusing more of our energies toward home these days makes the absence of those we have lost all the more acute.
Without an invited speaker, and without observers, Monday's small and solemn rites went by quickly. The veterans began promptly at 10 a.m., and within 10 minutes, the ceremony was over.
All around us, our everyday heroes lay in repose. Their work to defend our country was long finished, but their sacrifices earned them both their rest and their recognition. I imagine some of those dead had seen action in wars ranging back to the Civil War, and as recent as the Global War on Terrorism. Surely all of them had in mind our rights and freedoms, including those that brought us together in peaceful assembly as we bowed our heads to pray.
It occurs to me that we don’t have to wait until Memorial Day to take 10 minutes to murmur a few words of thanks. We can do it right this moment.
