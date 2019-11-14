I received an interesting letter this week. It was ostensibly a letter to the editor, but it was not signed, and I don’t run letters that people refuse to put a name to. In this newspaper, contributors must own their opinions and be held accountable for them if they are to be given any column inches.
The letter-writer was concerned about reading test scores in the Marshfield school district. The missive did serve as a very helpful prompt to examine and report on these scores, and we plan to do so in our next issue, as it’s information that is worth examining and discussing.
I was struck by the rudeness of my anonymous penpal. The person address the letter in this way: "TO WHOM IT SHOULD CONCERN CONCERN: (But will probably be read by those who are not.)" I guess the letter-writer meant me? And I am concerned about test scores — mostly about what a poor job they do of assessing most educational outcomes, but also about inequities that raise up wealthy communities while leaving lesser-funded rural ones in the dust. Test scores — especially high-stakes student test scores and those that are used to evaluate a school district’s performance — are a complex issue.
I am aware that civil discourse has been on the decline in recent years, just as I'm aware that many people believe the media deserve little or no civility at all. It’s OK. I'm a big girl, and I can take it.
I do wonder, however, at this pervasive notion that all media are contemptible and incompetent, and no media person deserves a polite salutation. We’re all fake news, right?
Only thing is, when I press people on the issue, they tell me they don't mean The Marshfield Mail. Or other regional newspapers. Or local TV and radio. They mean the "lamestream media" — you know, the national folks. The ones who won’t give the president a chance, or the ones who keep letting the president get away with a whole slate of misdeeds. It just depends on which side you’re talking to.
I've said it before here, but it bears repeating. Who do you think will cover Webster County news if the newspaper goes away? News that is extra glamorous or extra bloody might get a day’s worth of attention on a Springfield television channel, but there will be no watchdog for local government, and there will be no one to cover those reading test scores that had this letter writer so enraged.
My earnest wish is that the readers of The Marshfield Mail will continue to contact us with news we may have missed or story ideas we should devote some time to. I welcome emails and phone calls. For that matter, I also welcome letter writers to grow a pair and send me a properly signed letter. Be as mealy-mouthed as you would like. That’s just how we talk to each other these days, I guess.
