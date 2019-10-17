On Oct. 2, we ran a six-column headline at the top of the front page announcing some dismaying news. Web-Co industries would no longer be accepting recycling.
Web-Co industries is a sheltered workshop for adults with disabilities, and executive director Mike Frazier and company work hard to find opportunities or dignified employment for the people who rely on the Web-Co, a private nonprofit business. Some of that work includes packaging and light assembly projects, but for a number of years Web-Co has also provided the only outlet for Webster Countians to dispose of their recyclable waste. That is all slated to end on November 1.
At Thursday's meeting of the Marshfield Board of Aldermen, Webster County Commissioners Dale Fraker and County Clerk Stan Whitehurst showed up for a conversation about the issue with the city leaders and Frazier. For a brief, shining moment, there was hope that the county would not lose its recycling services, as a willingness existed among city and county leadership teams to help keep things running until voters could weigh in on whether or not to support the facility.
But on Tuesday morning, representatives of the city, county and Web-Co called The Mail to announce that such an effort would not move forward, and hopes for a continuation of Web-Co’s services are dead.
At the meeting, Whitehurst astutely pointed out that keeping the facility operational would be much easier then closing it down only to open it again at a later date when markets rebound. This argument was not enough to sway the Web-Co board.
Let's face it. For those of us who recycle, throwing a plastic bottle into the garbage where it will be bound for the landfill is incredibly difficult. We are recyclers. That means we try to be mindful of where things come from and where things go — of the twin problems of burgeoning landfills and declining natural resources.
For recyclers, a movie rolls in our brain when we have to throw away something that still has the potential to be made into something else.
There's a voiceover to this mental movie. I think Morgan Freeman narrates. He tells us about a floating island of plastic in the ocean — the Great Pacific Garbage Patch — that’s the size of Texas, and about the depletion of rainforests and the destruction of potential life-saving discoveries that might have been found there. Keeping that bottle or can or box or newspaper out of the landfill feels like a somber and imperative mission.
Webster Countians now have two options: They can throw away recyclable material, leaving all of its future possibility intact and wasted, or they can drive to Springfield to use that city’s recycling facilities.
Of course, dedicated recyclers will make that half-hour trek to the city without question. The problem is that Springfield, too, faces pressures from a vanishing market, and incorporating Webster County’s waste with its own will only put more strain on those facilities. This is a lot to ask of our neighbor.
Our waste is the responsibility of each consumer, of course — but ultimately, it is also the responsibility of city and county officials, and our quality of life, in the city or county and on the planet, depends upon how we handle the flow.
