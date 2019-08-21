This Saturday our community will have the opportunity to participate in a very special event between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Young’s Shopping Plaza parking lot. Not unlike the Farmers Market (another special event on Friday nights in that location), the canopies will go up, the tables out, and the vendors will be set up for business. The big difference is that these vendors will all be young people that are operating their own businesses. That’s correct, all between the ages of 6 and 16, they are all participating in Marshfield’s first Children’s Business Fair, sponsored primarily by GRO Marshfield.
The fair is an opportunity to promote the development of Marshfield children as future job creators, as opposed to the more common guidance they receive on how to be good employees. Obviously, both are needed in Marshfield and both are valued, but times are certainly changing. I remember (as many of us do), my dad worked a warehouse job for a prominent electronics company for most of my childhood. He gave a great deal of his adult life in service for a wage to that company. One day later in life, he was faced with tough decisions when the company went out of business. He was short of the age to retire, but older than what many employers seek in his line of work. Oddly, my father-in-law experienced the same situation in Ohio. They both had relied solely on the income produced from their jobs to support their families and lives, and they both spent the rest of their days wishing they had made other choices. We all have regrets in life; however, I don’t think either my father or father-in-law would have regretted if someone had invested time in their childhood to teach them things like money management, product research and business development, or had opened their minds to allow their own creativity to become an income producer. In fact, I heard it said many times that they wished they had done something to control their own fate.
Today, our young people are realizing more and more that simply working a job doesn’t take them where they want to go in life. There are more home businesses, online businesses and secondary sources of income being sought today than ever before. Americans realize that diversity in income is the key to consistency in lifestyle. It is more important today than ever before to teach our children how to fend for themselves in the business world, just as we teach them to defend themselves physically. Entrepreneurship is more and more a key to survival in America, and I am delighted to see the GRO Marshfield Children’s Business Fair taking place.
Crystal Hilton and her team have organized something special for our town, and now it is our turn to support it. Get out your cash because these kids don’t take plastic, go up to Young's Shopping Plaza after 1 pm on Saturday, and show your support to these young entrepreneurs. They are doing it right with entertainment, and food. You won’t be sorry, and most importantly, you will be helping to create future jobs in the community of Marshfield.
