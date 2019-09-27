Dear Editor,
In last week’s edition of The Marshfield Mail, there was an opinion piece that highlighted the Patriot Park and Dr. Tommy Macdonnell Aquatic Center dedication ceremony. The coverage is much appreciated, as The Mail’s coverage always is; however, I feel it needs a Paul Harvey “Rest of the Story” moment, which I would like to offer.
The story attributed the vision of the ceremony and parks future development to me, and while I cannot deny that I initiated the process, there are so many people involved in the refining of that vision and moving it forward that it is simply not enough to credit any one person. As an example, the moment I communicated the vision to the City Parks & Recreation Team, they were on board with ideas. This team works as a think tank for all park-related efforts. It is like feeding meat, sauce and pasta in one end and getting spaghetti out the other; they are exceptional at what they do. If we are mentioning names, then I would mention Natalie McNish, Shawnie Replogle, Ann Rost, Brian Brooks, Gary Gray, Shannon Burrows, Marty Foglesong and Vicki Montgomery. These are the volunteers that have their hands in all the great ideas and efforts involving our parks, pool and recreation programs.
Once the team aligned with the vision, Natalie came alongside as my partner to move it forward. Next (with a recommendation from the parks team), it went to the Board of Aldermen (Stacy Lee, Mark Bowers, Vicki Montgomery and Rob Foster), who also gave input and cleared the way by giving approval to the idea so that it could be researched and refined. At that point, we needed to know that it would be well received, so we invited the leaders of the three veteran organizations (Tom Tomlinson, John Means and Todd Clark) to a meeting and laid out the idea to do something big to give honor to veterans and emergency service providers. The idea was well received, and we received great advice on the needs of veterans. One thing we learned at this meeting was that there was little we could do to address the tangible needs of veterans in our community. There are well-established organizations and services that are available for that purpose; however, we could focus on communicating appreciation and value, which became the primary purpose of the effort.
Now one might think after fleshing out the idea with the parks team, the board and now the veteran leaders, we could simply organize it, but anyone present at the event saw the level of organization and participation far exceeded the work of a few people. The people that were responsible for the direct coordination were the organizing team (Natalie McNish, Ann Rost, John Dodson, Tom Tomlinson, John Means, Ken Whittaker, Debbie Taylor, Audrey Williams, Amanda Burris, Tina Clancy and Steve Deckard). Within this team was representation of each organization we were trying to honor. Over a period of several weeks, they worked together to brainstorm every detail of the event, and there were a lot of details.
Ideas were presented, countered, and changed until we finally got what we thought would communicate the community’s patriotic spirit, and show great appreciation and value to our patriots. There were many things that had to be arranged (flags, artwork, signage, food, chairs, stage, video, presenters, parking, color guard, singers, sound, vehicles, emergency service providers and veterans, programming and scheduling and the dignitaries), and each of them had a team member making sure it got done. Again, anyone at the event will identify that all these things were at work and in sync with each other. There were some setbacks — there always are — but nothing to speak of other than one of our sponsors having a health issue and going to the hospital. Our prayers continue to be lifted on her behalf. I understand she is home recovering now.
I will wrap up by saying again that we appreciate The Mail’s coverage of the event. The Marshfield Mail, Price Cutter, MHS Honors Chorus, MHS FCCLA, Tony Saitz Sound, Innovative Aerial Productions, Maggie Groenke, Alan Rost, Ed Fillmer, Lyndall Fraker, Charlie and Taylor Williams, our flag team members, Marshfield Lumber, several area churches, Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4101, American Legion Post 142, Veterans Memorial Association, law enforcement, first responders, 911 and all dignitaries were all a major part of making it successful.
Our city crews did an excellent job (as they always do) preparing the space and helping to facilitate the event. I do appreciate the article; however, mentioning me without the rest of the story is like giving credit to the guy who opens the door for the President for a great State of the Union speech.
I am writing to share “The Rest of the Story,” but also to highlight that this dedication is a microcosm of how our city is rarely a lone actor these days. Everything the community sees from upcoming interchanges, intersections, water and parks is because of partnerships and the work of many people. The reason the city is moving the right direction in my mind is because of its partnership with the community and several of the community’s organizations like Marshfield Development League, GRO Marshfield, the Chamber of Commerce, and many more. Our brand is “Building Community Together” — not because we say it, but because we live it.
Thank you for allowing me to place this addendum to your well-done article. I agree that the dedication was the exceptional outcome of all who had a hand in making it happen. Great job! Robert Williams
Mayor of Marshfield
