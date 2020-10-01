If 2020 has taught us anything, it is that we all need one another more than we thought. We need local businesses, we need a strong local health department, we need level-headed officials and we need our freedom and liberty.
I guess we are pretty needy, but that is OK since we are in this together, living this whole community experiment, doing the best we can and making the rules up as we go.
This Christmas season we have an opportunity to pause and reconsider how we approach gift giving and how we purchase our symbols of gratitude that will be wrapped and adorn a tree near you in 12 short weeks.
Marshfield merchants, I encourage you to take back Christmas this year! More on this in a minute.
Marshfield shoppers, I encourage you to spend most of your Christmas budget in Webster County this year and stay away from mega online retailers that are out of area!
Now, I know this is not a new concept, shopping locally, but the hardships we have all faced the past year have underlined the importance of keeping more of our dollars in the community and helping support those who support us.
Amazon, Wish, Overstock and other big-box retailers are convenient to a point, but many don’t collect sales tax for our county and they definitely do not provide jobs in our area.
These entities do not sponsor little league teams, contribute to local charities or donate to area fundraisers and spaghetti suppers.
And what about Springfield? Doesn’t that qualify as “local”?
A little — but we should increase our hyper-local spending this Christmas. While having a robust metro 25 miles away does improve our quality of life, it is time to do more in our own back yard.
I challenge both shoppers and shopkeepers alike this season.
First, to the store owners and managers here in Marshfield and Webster County, you need to take back Christmas. I know everyone speaks longingly of a bygone era when people walked the streets, window shopping and buying their treasures in person. Rather than talk about it this year, let's all try to make it happen.
Decorate, purchase additional signage, have sidewalk specials, play music or have snacks … people love snacks.
Get aggressive with your marketing plan … make a play to let everyone know what you have and why they should shop with you, locally. Get the word out in ways you have not considered in years past. IF you need a hand, we have marketing experts that can help you. (Slight solicitation ….)
Don’t just assume people know what you have because you have been in business for five, 10 or 30 years in the same location. You must ask for their business and remind them how easy it is to find everything they need right here!
Thousands of people move in and out of Webster County each year, and while we have plenty of "lifers," there are a fair share of "newbies" as well. Yell your story loud and proud over and over, or you may go unnoticed.
Second, residents of Webster County … keep your Christmas cash at home this year. Don’t support mega online retailers until you have shopped local merchants first. Give them a chance, and take the time to browse local stores and shops. Think about gift cards from local restaurants and boutiques if you don’t know what someone might select for themselves.
Search local jewelry, clothes, shoes, crafts and furniture options. There are sporting goods, outdoors and power sports as well as ag dealers that can satisfy any gift giving need right here.
This season, merchants need to get aggressive and do everything to get the word out that they are definitely OPEN for business. They have what you need without the hassle of leaving town and fighting the crowds in Springfield or supporting mega online companies that do not support our values.
Shoppers, give local a chance first, and let’s keep our businesses and community strong. Shop early and often with your friendly Webster County businesses.
And just a reminder, your local newspaper has many advertisements promoting these businesses going to over 3,600 households weekly in the Marshfield/Webster County area.
Keep on reading, as many of our savvier businesses will be advertising Christmas specials in the next few weeks.
Stay tuned and keep it local, my friends.
