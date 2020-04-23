Last week, our publisher, Jamey Honeycutt, offered a thought-provoking column that asked Missouri Governor Mike Parson to open up the state following his stay-at-home order.
The day after that column was published, Parson actually extended his stay-at-home order to May 3 so that Missouri could safely and gradually move into the recovery phase of COVID-19 infections, according to a release from his office.
In my discussion with my publisher, I singled out what I referred to as the beating heart of his column. Honeycutt noted with pinpoint accuracy, "Death does not only occur when you get a virus. It happens when you are depressed, scared, lonely and unsure of the future." It's true — many of us are feeling the weight of hopelessness in this period of isolation and financial uncertainty.
I have to admit, sheltering at home has been hard for me, even though my income source remains secure. It has been hard to effectively tutor and my children, despite first-rate guidance from their regular teachers, and a house that once seemed adequately sized for the four members of my family now feels impossibly small, like a shack.
I understand the desire to return to normalcy. However, I believe Honeycutt's call to reopen the state is premature.
The stay-at-home orders by prudent officials at our city, county and state levels have succeeded so far in flattening the curve of the charted rate of infection so that hospitals are not overwhelmed and COVID patients can receive the best possible treatment.
My sister is a nurse who works in an all-COVID unit at her hospital in Florida. I worry about her. She has one mask that she keeps and reuses, and every so often her hospital sanitizes it for her. "I'm going to get it," she has told me; she believes that infection is inevitable. I can't tell you how much I admire her and the other frontline healthcare workers who sacrifice so much for our sakes. Donna lives alone, and outside of work, she is forced to self-isolate from loved ones, so that her daily existence consists of saving lives and then going home alone to monitor herself for symptoms.
When you and I stay at home, we help to give my sister and others like her a fighting chance to stay on top of this virus and help strangers and even our loved ones to survive.
I'm not sure what the best solution is for opening our local, state and national economies. I'm just a writer. But my gut says we need to take things slowly and very deliberately. I favor ideas like staggered access to so-called non-essential businesses, the consistent use of face coverings, and continued limiting of high-contact businesses, like salons and barbers, spas and fitness centers.
Until widespread testing for coronavirus is available, business as usual seems like very risky business indeed.
Do you know what I like best about science? It's that it’s apolitical, even when the news it brings is far from reassuring. What we are learning about coronavirus is that having and recovering from the illness does not confer immunity, as health officials in China and South Korea are discovering.
What’s more, if we wait on warm weather to make the virus go away, we are going to have to rely on global warming to pick up the pace significantly. A recent study by the University of Aix-Marseille in France found that the virus had to be exposed to 197.6-degree heat for 15 minutes to be destroyed.
Here in Webster County, we have just reached double digits in the number of recorded infections, and officials believe there are other infections, past and present, that have not been diagnosed because of a lack of testing. Only two of our 10 cases have recovered.
I'm surely not alone in wanting to get a decent haircut or to meet a friend for coffee. And I have no doubt that our shuttered businesses are eager to open their doors and service. But we need to be extremely careful about both our timeline and our methodology.
Let's not rush to reopen. A slow, considered approach will save lives.
