I'm interested in seeing what will happen in the weeks ahead with the state of Missouri’s lawsuit against the City of Marshfield over alleged ticket quotas.
Ticket quotas are not OK, despite any argument one might make to the contrary. Law enforcement officers should target drivers who break the law without any consideration of whether they are meeting a performance evaluation goal.
Elsewhere on this page, Marshfield Mayor Robert Williams says he is confident that the city and its police chief have been operating above board. That will be determined in a Webster County courtroom, and The Mail will be there to report how everything shakes out.
But today I’m interested in a smaller aspect of the story, and one that would be invisible to most Missouri citizens if I hadn’t brought it out in my reporting.
The Attorney General somewhat negated the notion that his aim was to protect Missouri drivers from exploitation in his rush for personal acclaim, as evidenced by a hair-trigger news release issued two days before the city was to be officially notified of the very existence of a lawsuit.
By its very nature, a lawsuit is an antagonistic process. In this one, the state through its Attorney General makes a claim that Marshfield’s traffic enforcement activity is illegal, and AG Schmitt’s team will have the chance to make this case in a courtroom before a judge. The city will likewise have an opportunity to present its side of the issue, and our entire legal system is based on the belief that during the process, the truth will out. Marshfield citizens will be well served when it does.
But outside of the bounds of the courthouse, is the State of Missouri the enemy of the City of Marshfield? Is it reasonable to play public relations games with our citizens? After all, Marshfield citizens are also Missouri citizens.
In the suit, the state does not request punitive damages that would hurt the city. Rather, AG Schmidt seeks declaratory relief — that is, a statement by the judge that the practice is illegal — and an injunction, or a stop to the practice.
But make no mistake; some damage has been done to the City of Marshfield, which people around the state now have reason to consider a speed trap. In a city that has worked so assiduously toward economic development, this reputation is damaging.
When the dust clears, imagine a situation where in Marshfield is found not to have engaged in a “traffic quota scheme,” to use the words of the AG. If that happens, shall we expect that Schmitt will issue a statewide news release about how wrong and sorry he is? Or could it be that he has already received the maximum benefit of his PR blitz and the outcome is largely irrelevant?
A city’s good name has been sullied, and those who pass by on the interstate on their way from one point to another may recall something they heard about Marshfield being a notorious speed trap. The AG hopes they’ll remember his name as a righteous enforcer of the enforcers, regardless of the outcome of the case.
