Those who want another opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can visit CFC Fitness on Thursday, June 3. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jordan Valley Community Health Center in partnership with the Greene County Health Department, Greene County Medical Society, City of Springfield and the United Way of the Ozarks’ Give5 program are providing vaccines and personnel to distribute them at the Marshfield gym.
“At CFC, we’ve noticed more and more younger adults who are not getting their shots and so we’re trying to make it readily available so there are no excuses,” said Jason Barnes. “The Greene County Health Department and Jordan Valley Health Clinic reached out to us because of our location and open space in town.”
The event will bring a bus and set up on June 3 for the free Pfizer vaccine event. Those wishing to receive a vaccine should visit bit.ly/3ofphXP to schedule an appointment. At that time, each person can make a choice between receiving the Pfizer (two-dose vaccine) or the Johnson & Johnson (one-shot vaccine). The Pfizer vaccine is also approved for ages 12 to 18 years old with parental consent.
“I’ve asked a lot of younger people and they’re really unsure… I want to convince them to go ahead and get it,” he added. “I’ve got it, I want to be open, I want to work out, I want to be healthy, I want to go see people, I want to go to concerts and baseball games… I’m kind of just selling it.”
There is no cost associated with either vaccine at the event, however the Pfizer vaccine will have a follow-up date of June 24, 10 - 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Jason Barnes at (417) 818-2305 or the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce at (417) 859-3925.
