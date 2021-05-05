Freda Leota “Tody” Clair, 87, was born August 21, 1933 to Floyd Leroy and Etta Mae (Hargus)
Hawkins in Bracken, Missouri and went to be in the arms of Jesus April 27, 2021.
On March 15, 1952, she married the love of her life, Jack Dean Clair and to the union they had
two sons, Robert Wayne Clair and Randall Keith Clair. They were happily married for 46 years
until Jack’s passing.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack, brothers William Hawkins, Earl
Hawkins, Cecil Hawkins and Marion Hawkins; sisters, Odetta Schilling, Myrtle Sweargin and
Armenta Lytle; and two great grandchildren, Kara and Carrie Johnson.
Tody is survived by her children, Robert and wife Mary of Warsaw, Missouri and Randall and
wife Jan of Marshfield; nine grandchildren, Katie Johnson (David), Cara Grade (Patrick), Caleb
Clair (Amy), Travis Clair, Trish Hinds, Sarah Bodine, Jake Hyder (Piper), Gene Hyder (Valerie) and
Kent Hyder (Amber); seventeen great grandchildren, David, Kimberly, Adrian, Trinity, Lilly, Jared,
T.J., Owen, Macie, Logan, Andrew and Brittany; two great great grandchildren, Finley and Kylee;
one sister, Oleta Miller of Niangua; two sister-in-laws, Jessamine Hawkins and Joan Norton;
brother-in-law, Wilbur Sallinger; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Tody proudly served Webster County as a Deputy Clerk in the County Collectors Office for 16
years and then in the Assessors Office for 18 years, retiring after 34 years in the courthouse.
She retired so she could spend more time with her grandchildren. Tody loved her family and
was happiest spending time with them and watching them grow. She loved blue grass music,
taking pictures, singing in the church choir and traveling with her friends. She will be missed
dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services for Freda Leota “Tody” Clair will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Day
Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Burial will follow in Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield,
Missouri. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 in the funeral
home chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. Online
condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
