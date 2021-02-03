Fred O. Patty, Lebanon, was born in Marshfield, Missouri, November 10, 1946, the son of Louisa (Napier) Patty and passed away on January 23, 2021, in James River Care, Springfield.
Fred loved racing his 1955 Chevy 210 Sedan on the tracks. Fred worked many years concrete construction.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Louisa Patty and his son, Jason Patty.
Fred is survived by his children, Michael DeVault (Allysha) and Megan Patty, granddaughters: Makayla, Aryana, Chloe, and Ryan DeVault, several nieces and nephews, siblings, Reva Spriggs, Kay Clift, Brenda Tracy, and Mike Patty.
He was the kind of dad who read his children any and every book they brought to him, even if that book had already been read two or three times.
He was proud of his children and their accomplishments, never failing to tell them how much he loved them.
Fred was the hardest working man. He would give the shirt off his back to help the ones he loved.
Graveside services were at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 in the Marshfield Cemetery under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
For those desiring, memorials may be made to the family and left with the funeral home.
