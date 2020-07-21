Frances Ellen (Chambers) Gigax was born Sept. 30, 1937, to Samuel Ward Chambers and Ellen Marie (Clausen) Chambers. Frances passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Frances was a 1955 graduate of Dodge City High School and very involved in vocal and dramatic pursuits. She began taking prerequisite classes for her future profession when she met the love of her life while attending Dodge City Junior College. She was a strong-minded woman throughout her life, and she believed women should have a profession to go along with their familial obligations. Wayne and Frances would have a break in their courtship as each pursued their college degrees. Frances went on to attend the prestigious Chicago Wesley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing program at Northwestern University, earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in 1960. And yes, Wayne and Frances were reunited after college and later married, a union that would last 50 years until Wayne’s death in 2011.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Col. Bill Chambers. She is survived by her sister, Jean Hesler of Wichita, Kansas.
Frances is survived by her three children, Gregory Wayne Gigax, Jeffrey Ward Gigax and his wife Sandra, and Linda Marie French and her husband Clay. She had eight grandchildren who will best remember Grandma for “crazy breakfast”: Kenneth Wayne French, Nathaniel Lee French, Jonathan Gregory Gigax, Joel Anthony Gigax, Aimee Ping Gigax, Andrew Jeffrey Gigax, Samantha Marie French, and Kathryn Ann-Ellen French. She also leaves behind two great-grandchildren.
A private family celebration of life will be at a later date.
