Fordland Clinic is a non-profit community health center. Located in Fordland, MO. We will be hosting a fundraising event from 6:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. The event is called Bling & Bandanas Wild West After Party. This event will be the final event of the Fordland, MO Wild West Days Festival that is held Sept. 6 and 7 at the Fordland park.
Tickets are available at the Fordland Clinic and at the gate evening of the event. Tickets are $25 which include guest admission and live music by Strong Tradition and Isaac Kenneth Band along with a BBQ meal from Badger Den BBQ. There will be a raffle that evening that guest will be able to purchase a ticket to get a chance to win a Harvest Table, Designer Ladies Tote or Petsway gift box valued at $100 and several other items.
Fordland Clinic is open Mon.-Fri. 8am-6pm and Sat. 8am-4pm. We offer Medical, Dental, and Mental and Behavioral Health services. Our goal is to provide the same access to quality healthcare for everyone, no matter their income or insurance. We accept most private insurance, Medicaid and Medicare. The clinic also has a sliding fee scale based on income for patients who are uninsured or underinsured.
Fordland Clinic is located in Fordland, MO, 1059 Barton Drive, Fordland, MO 65652. To schedule an appointment, or for more information about this event, call 417-767-2273.
