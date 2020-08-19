Floye Marie (Lyon) Knapp was born July 28, 1933, to Leonard D. and Zelpha (Burke) Lyon near Stoutland, Missouri, and departed this life Aug. 17, 2020, at Cox Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 87 years and 20 days.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, Donald Lee Knapp; a son, Ricky Lee Knapp; two brothers, Burke Lyon and Campbell L. Lyon; and one sister, Betty Street.
Floye is survived by two sons, Michael (Pamela) Knapp of Racine, Wisconsin, and Thomas (Tamara) Knapp of Gainesville, Florida; daughter-in-law, Janice Knapp of Springfield, Missouri; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; seven sisters, Mattie Edwards, Mary Veith, Esther Sherrer, Ruby Noe, Susan Sandidge, Sally Thornburg and Dee Lyon; one brother, Gene Lyon; and many nieces, nephews, family, church family and friends.
Floye Marie Lyon Knapp was born and raised near Stoutland, Missouri. She graduated from Stoutland High School. On May 11, 1951, Floye was united in marriage to Donald Lee Knapp. To this union three sons were born. While living in Marshfield, Floye and Donald were members of Black Oak Freewill Baptist Church. Floye enjoyed teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, assisting with Christmas programs, being part of the Ladies Auxiliary, cooking and serving dinners for the sick and bereaved. She also enjoyed making quilts, golfing, gardening, reading and spending time with family and friends. Though she was busy outside the home, she always considered her husband and family her primary focus. Floye was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and aunt.
We celebrate her life, and her family and friends will cherish the wonderful memories she created with them during her lifetime. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Donald, in Lebanon Cemetery.
Funeral services for Floye Marie Lyon Knapp will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Sleeper Pentecostal Church, Sleeper, Missouri, with burial in Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, Missouri, following the service. Visitation will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
