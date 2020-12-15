Floyd Emery Ross II was born on February 25, 1960 and passed away on December 10, 2020 at the age of 60 years.
Floyd served in the United States Army for twelve years. He was united in marriage on August 1, 1985 to Manuela Wagner. One daughter Sara Ross was born.
He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd Emery Ross I and Patricia Marlene Ross, one brother Micah Ross.
He is survived by his wife Manuela, daughter Sara, sister Julie Rhodes, brother Alan Ross, brother Joel Ross, brother Jess Ross, sister Kelly Ross, sister Joy Gaston, brother Aaron Ross. His many nieces and nephews.
Floyd most of all enjoyed spending time with his wife and daughter. He also enjoyed fishing with Robert, Shane and his brother Jess. He recently took up golfing with his close friend Chris. He was the love of Manuela’s life. Floyd was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
There are no services planned. Arrangements are under direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home East, Springfield.
