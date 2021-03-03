This year’s state 4-H contest at the University of Missouri saw participation from a Webster County meats team for the first time ever. The county had five 4-H members at the event, four seniors and one junior.
“This group has been very competitive in poultry and have competed in the national 4-H poultry contest. Since they cannot compete in poultry again because of being the state winner, they decided to try meats,” said Webster County MU Extension Center Engagement Specialist and Coach of the meats team, Kyle Whittaker. “There are no practice contests to attend, so competing at state was truly their first contest.”
The state 4-H contest is a cooperative effort between Missouri 4-H and the MU Meat Science Program. The meats portion of the contest was held at Eckles Hall on campus Saturday, Feb. 20 in Columbia. Members of the 4-H meats team studied countless hours to be able to identify 30 retail cuts from beef, pork and lamb from a list of approximately 130 different retail cuts. The contest also consists of six judging classes and two sets of oral reasons.
The judging classes this year included; fresh hams, pork center cut loins, cured ham slices, pork blade steaks, beef ribeye steaks and beef carcasses. The Webster County senior team placed 4th overall with Kalaa Clark ranking 10th in individual scoring. The sole junior competitor for Webster County also finished high coming in 13th individually.
Kyle Whittaker was an Agriculture Education teacher for 29 years at Marshfield High School and has worked for the MU Extension Center for a year and a half as the County Engagement Specialist in Agriculture & Environment. With many State FFA Competitions at the same campus under his belt, the team is able to learn from a seasoned advisor.
“The team started practicing in October and I enjoyed coaching them,” he said. “They learned a lot and are looking forward to competing next year.”
If you are interested in learning more about 4-H, contact the Webster County MU Extension Center at (417) 859-2044.
