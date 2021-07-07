The Alzheimer’s Association has announced the FDA approval of aducanumab (Aduhelm) —branded by Biogen— for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Until now, there has not been any effective treatment for the condition, which brings hope for all caretakers, families, and patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
“This is the first FDA-approved drug that delays decline due to Alzheimer’s disease. This means individuals may have more time to actively participate in daily life, have sustained independence and hold on to memories longer,” said Harry Johns, Alzheimer’s Association president and chief executive officer.
According to the press release, Aducanumab treats the underlying biology of the disease by reduction of amyloid in the brain to help prevent clinical decline in people living with Alzheimer’s. Amyloid is a protein that clumps into sticky brain plaques, it is one of the hallmarks for Alzheimer’s. Aducanumab is given by an IV for a 45 to 60 minute infusion every four weeks. This treatment would give individuals more time to interact with their daily life, sustain independence and hold onto memories longer.
Caretakers can also be provided a relief fund for tending to people that has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, or with any form of dementia, or mild cognitive impairment.
“This is a statewide grant that is managed by The Alzheimer Association in getting those funds out to caregivers,” said Samantha Whittaker, The Alzheimer’s Association Faith Outreach Coordinator for the Greater Missouri Chapter.
“They qualify for $700 dollars of annual reimbursement money to use on any kind of care. Whether that’s a bathtub, respite care, any kind of [care] products, whatever they need to use it for they can use that money for.”
Those who wish to receive this fund can contact Karisten Hilty the local care consultant for The Greater Missouri Chapter.
“We offer a free care planning session; not only is it going to navigate what does this disease look like, how is it going to progress, what are the steps as a caregiver and family member that you need to prepare for, it’s also going to allow those families to be able to tap into that financial resource,” says Whittaker. “We also have a support group here in the senior center every single month and that is resumed in person, so any of us involved in any level of caregiving for someone please join us.”
To learn more about Alzheimer’s or the innovative research that the Alzheimer’s Association is doing in your area visit alz.org/greatermissouri. To contact Hilty call 417-429-0348 to plan for a care consult. To contact Whittaker call 417-461-4025 for more information about the support group.
