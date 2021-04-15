Winning a state championship is any coach’s dream, but to do it alongside a family member is a rare experience that Denny and Mitch McHenry can now say they’ve enjoyed.
Mitch arrived at Kickapoo High School in May 2017 as boys basketball head coach from Logan-Rogersville, where his dad, Denny, is still in charge of the Wildcats’ highly successful softball program. Before that, the family had the unique experience of Denny coaching his daughter Maci in girls basketball at Rogersville, while Mitch coached his little brother, Matt.
Since then, Denny joined Mitch’s staff of a Chiefs team that has shown remarkable promise over the past few seasons.
Point guard Anton Brookshire emerged as a recruit on the national radar as a sophomore in 2019 when Kickapoo won 22 games and a district title. Then in 2020, the McHenry’s reaching the pinnacle together appeared possible as the Chiefs avenged a loss in the Elite Eight to Rock Bridge, the eventual state champs who beat them at the same stage the prior year, to reach the Class 5 semifinals. But COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the second week of basketball championships in Springfield, preventing a winner from being crowned among Kickapoo, Chaminade Prep, Staley and Christian Brothers College.
“When we were in the moment, we were hopeful we could maybe hold out for a week, but you saw everything that was being put on hold or being cancelled,” Mitch said. “My dad and I, we don’t get too worked up. We took the news and moved forward. When you look at spring sports and how they didn’t even get a season, you're very grateful and thankful for what we were able to do and finish the season with a win, which is a great accomplishment. Going into this season, we brought it up a little bit, but we didn’t want to focus on last year. I’m a big believer that each year is a new year.”
Parkview standout Trevon Brazile transferred across town to play with a fellow Mizzou commit in Brookshire, while the Chiefs also added Missouri State commit Issac Haney, who had won a state championship at Dora. Add in Cameron Liggins, a combo guard who averaged 14 points and six boards in 2019-20, and the McHenry's were suddenly shaping one of the most talented prep basketball teams in the state.
“To watch them give up what they did for each other –– because they could have been 20, 30-point scorers on a team if they really wanted to be –– to do that for the betterment of the rest of the team was pretty amazing to see down the stretch [this year],” Denny said. “It went on the whole season, but as far as them playing selflessly, we really saw that at a high level the last three weeks of the season.”
Kickapoo went 22-2 on the regular season, losing only to Greenwood, who featured 2021 Mr. Show-Me Basketball Aminu Mohammed (Georgetown), and Hartville, who ended up going undefeated as Class 3 state champs. Along the way, they avenged an early loss to Greenwood and defeated the hosts in the championship game of the Nixa Invitational Tournament.
District champions again and back in the Final Four, the Chiefs, took out Chaminade 71-53, then beat Liberty a day later on March 20, 71-62, to win the Class 6 title, the third state championship in program history.
The Chiefs did do it, but even with as much talent as the roster had, the McHenry’s never believed it was a sure thing.
“When we made our Final Four run [last year], our mindset with our kids really changed,” Mitch said. “There was a great focus in practice and they competed at a high level with great sacrifice and focus. We saw that same thing going into the playoffs this year, and when we saw that...I thought we were good enough and could do it. I was worried [about some playoff opponents for various reasons], but I think our coaching staff knew we’d put ourselves in a position to be successful.”
Said Denny, “Even though we got a different bunch of kids this year than last year, as I look back on things now, I really think that from when we got to the Final Four [last year] and on, watching them practice, how locked in they were; to see that hunger that they still had, watching their communication and desire to be the number one team in the state; it was just watching the whole group go about their work every day that sold me on having a chance [to win it all].”
“If we played the right way and made shots, we were going to have a chance. We could always see it from time to time –– those moments always happened in a game –– it was about putting together 32 minutes of that and continue to do it against the best of the best. And believe me, Chaminade is really, really good. We might have played in that game as well as we played all year.”
So what’s it feel like to accomplish winning a championship as father and son?
“To be able to do it with not only [Mitch] but the coaching staff we had –– I watched Jayme Donnelly, his JV coach, play with my son at Evangel –– with all those guys, is something no one can take away from us. And to do it with all the pressure put on the kids, pressure I know my son felt, too, watching him work every day with that on his shoulder was simply amazing.”
For Mitch, it seems the novelty of it can only grow as time passes. “It’s really cool,” he said. “You wake up the next day and still go to work and not a whole lot changes, but when it’s brought up it can bring a smile to your face. When you see family together and it’s brought up, it’s pretty cool. It’s not something I gained by myself. When we’re with friends or family, it’s something we have together and we can both relate to it, both have memories and experiences of doing it side by side. I think as the years go by, I think we’ll cherish it more and more.”
Denny said he's received lots of congratulations from L-R parents and administration. "They talk about how cool it would be to get that done in softball, and that would be cool, there'd be a lot of satisfaction in that,” he said. “To come as close as we did last year, to [win would be cool], but just to get back to that quarterfinal game would be fantastic, and we'll take our chances when we get there."
Until then, there's middle school softball. When one season ends, another begins.
“"You go right back to work with a whole new set of kids and a whole new sport, and that's kind of what I've done my whole life," Denny said. "As great as it was a feeling on the Friday and Saturday after we won, and after the family spent time together Sunday, you celebrate for a day, then you go about your work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.