The Divine Compassion Church of God has been providing groceries to Nianuga natives through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. On Thursday, May 6 the group brought another truck and trailer load of meat, dairy and produce to the church to distribute throughout town.
“We’ve been handing food out to people and when you do that… a lot of times people don’t even know what to think because they’ve never had anyone show up at their doors with a box of groceries,” said Pastor Isaac Tilden. “We try to get folks to come up to the church to pick up the boxes, but like right now, we have a car out driving around town and making deliveries so we can get these in the hands of local families.”
The food box program is an outreach has become a staple to many local communities, not just in Nianuga. The boxes will include a variety of dairy products, including gallons of milk, vegetables, fruits and a few meat options per unit. Tilden travels to pick up the load of boxes from Pastor Joe Campbell in Blue Eye, Mo.
“We go all the way to Blue Eye and come back with it, his goal was to be the hub and to have other small churches come take part in this outreach,” he explained. “These are actually the Farmers to Families food boxes that were set up by Trump.”
Trump announced up to an additional $1 billion for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program in August of 2020, which allowed the program to continue critical support to farmers, distributers and American families in need. The program is set to expire on May 31 of this year.
According to Tilden, the program was critical during the pandemic when folks couldn’t get full grocery lists at the store, for whatever reason. The Farmers to Families Food Boxes were a way for the church to step up and provide what they were able.
“We gave away 200 pounds of hamburger and you should have seen peoples faces,” he smiled. “They couldn’t even find that in stores at the time and we were showing up with 5 packs of hamburger per family.”
The Divine Compassion Church of God holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. with Service following at 10:45 a.m. On Sunday nights, the church offers an additional service at 6 p.m. Prayer night is held Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday services include a dinner at 6 p.m. and worship at 7 p.m.
The church also offers a 12-step program called the Living Free Program.
“This is a 12-step program but it’s not just focused on 12 steps,” he added. “Instead of looking for a next step it teaches you to look to God for your problems. It really helps because it fits a lot of different things people may be going through.”
For more information, find The Divine Compassion Church of God on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.