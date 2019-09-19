I'm a spring/summer woman. Of all the seasons, these two are my personal favorites, but it doesn't mean that I don't enjoy fall or winter.
The fall season brings plenty of fun and exciting activities, such as exploring pumpkin patches and corn mazes. Some local events include this weekend’s Harvest Days in Marshfield, which features crafts, food, music, a car show and punkin chunkin'. Punkin chunkin' is a personal favorite among Harvest Days goers, as the event tests an individual's strength and pumpkin-throwing skills.
Speaking of festivals, if you're traveling through the area and interested in more, I noted some other events happening around the southwest Missouri area:
28th Annual Starvy Creek Fall Bluegrass Festival
Located in Conway, the event will take place this Thursday through Saturday, featuring a variety of bluegrass entertainers. Some of the bands are IBMA and/or Grammy nominees and winners. For details on the event and seating/admission information, visit www.starvycreek.com.
Wilder Days
During this celebration highlighting the life and times of Mansfield author, Laura Ingalls Wilder, her historic home will be open for tours. Other activities include a fiddle contest, vendors and more. The event will be this Friday and Saturday at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Home and Museum in Mansfield.
22nd annual Cider Days
This festival on the Historic Walnut Street in Springfield will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. It features regional artists and crafters, three performance stages, fall-themed activities for kids and delicious apple cider.
Bolivar Fall Festival
The first-annual Bolivar Fall Festival on Oct. 12 will feature live bands, games, favorite fall foods, basket bidding and other entertainment.
Grape and Fall Festival
The festival, which will be Oct. 12, dates back to 1911 and was known as the "Grape Carnival." According to 417 Home magazine, the carnival was created to give local residents and their guests a chance to celebrate another year of hard work and success in the Ozarks, especially the success of the area vineyards. Today, the festival still celebrates the rich harvest, but also the history and culture of Hollister. The event features a Color Me Grape 5K Fun Run, in which runners trek throughout historic downtown Hollister while spectators douse them in an array of colors. Registration fees are used to benefit local nonprofit organizations in the Hollister area.
Apple Butter/Fall Festival
Apple Butter Days/Fall Festival Craft in Linn Creek on Oct. 18-19 includes craft demonstrations, a quilt raffle, apple butter and apple pies. Admission is free. Chili and soup lunches are available for donations.
