Whether you are new to food preservation or just need a refresher on something you have been doing for years, University of Missouri Extension’s Food Preservation Class can help you preserve your food safely and efficiently.
Hands-on learning is a key part of success, according to Kyle Whittaker, county engagement specialist in agriculture and environment for University of Missouri Extension.
That is why Whittaker is offering a Food Preservation Workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Webster County Extension building, 800 S. Marshall, Marshfield. There is a $20 per person cost for the program.
The workshop will be taught by Brandi Sutherland, county engagement specialist in health and nutrition, Texas County MU Extension.
To register for the class, or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 859-2044 or visit the office in person, or contact Brandi Sutherland 967-4545 or email sutherlandb@missouri.edu. You can also register for the class online at the University of Missouri webpage for Texas and Wright counties.
Class attendees will learn how to safely dehydrate and preserve different foods. Each attendee will make something they can take home.
Extension programs are open to all. More information on this topic is available online at http://extension.missouri.edu.
