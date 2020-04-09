As a former Marshfield resident, Alexus Barnes knows just how quickly a pandemic can impact a community, even if her perspective is from the small village of another country.
When the quarantine was issued in Costa Rica and the border closed to travelers, it left many people, including Barnes' husband Francisco, without a job. However, they stepped up to help families through Connectando Corazones de Santa Rosa, a faith-based outreach program addressing the needs of Santa Rosa.
"We have been doing this program for two years, but we had our official grand opening in August," said Barnes. "It was kind of something really quiet that we were doing on the side. I didn’t want to be sharing it all the time on Facebook, saying, 'Oh, look what I did,' but I realized we needed to share these stories with others. It gives people an idea of the lives being changed in Costa Rica."
While under the quarantine, Barnes knew which families would be impacted the most from it since she and Francisco live within the community. She texted them and asked how much food they had.
"It's not just one or two to a family here," said Barnes. "They have eight people to a family, so I would check in and see what they needed. I started a fundraiser and my goal was just to help the local families that I know. Now, we have hundreds of people on our waiting list who need help. It's not just people who want free food. They literally have no food in their homes."
During the pandemic, Barnes said they donate care packages to families, and these have food staples, hygiene items and cleaning supplies. The food includes rice, beans, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce. Barnes also adds fresh produce since she believes in the nutritional benefits of fruits and vegetables.
"Food is medicine," said Barnes. "Any fruits and vegetables are very healing for the body, so that's why I want to include them in our packages."
Every day, Barnes and Francisco are on call for emergencies. On Wednesday, April 1, they sent out five packages to families. Barnes explained when they do this, they are not with people and it is only them in the center. With the day-to-day work, Barnes said she feels more comfortable going to the center herself, but she said they do have six to seven volunteers to help them with food distribution. Just last week, they gave out 80 care packages, to add to the 106 they distributed the week prior to that. This coming weekend, Barnes said they are going to do 80 more packages, which will last for two weeks. "We have been doing distribution every week," said Barnes. "We were doing one or two a week. The list just keeps growing. Right now, we have 80 families on our list that are really urgent, but I can tell you by the end of the day, it will increase to 100 families. Our list is constantly growing."
While handling the supplies, Barnes explained they exercise caution when receiving items from individuals, such as disinfecting them when they're dropped off. If someone has a mask and gloves, then they can drop the items off in front of the building. If they don't, Barnes or another volunteer will unload the items themselves. For babies and mothers, she and a couple of friends will go to the center to retrieve items for them. New mothers receive a care package with baby formula and other essentials.
"We always have baby clothes on hand at the center," said Barnes. "My friend, Sofie, can go to the center and go through all of the outfits. The new moms will receive diapers, formula, clothes for the babies, shampoo, baby wipes, baby powder, baby cream, baby food and washcloths. That way, it's a package, instead of giving them diapers that they need. We believe everyone should be treated with love and dignity."
Barnes said the center serves as a place where children can come for classes, activities and games. When the center is open, they will host movie nights on Thursdays for the children. On Mondays and Tuesdays, there are art and crafts classes, along with cooking classes throughout the week.
"This is just a space for kids to come and be kids," said Barnes. "There's nowhere in this area where they can just come and hang out. Before the center, they weren't going to school. At the time, there was a strike and the public workers weren't getting paid enough, so the teachers weren’t having classes. It left the children with no school, so I started a little program in my home. I have a cabina inside. We started with three children and I would teach them English. We had games and snacks. It then went to seven kids and started growing even more to where I literally had no more space inside my garden for any more people."
Barnes and Francisco started looking for a place, and just down the road they found an open property, which belonged to a man from San Jose. He loved the mission of the organization and allowed them to rent his vacation home for the program.
"We had no money to rent and trusted the right person would come along who really loved the vision of our project," said Barnes. "Another man from the United States was vacationing in Costa Rica and heard about our project. He came to the center during our grand opening and listened to our words because we are a faith-based project. Jesus is at the center of everything we do. The guy, Augustine, said he wants to be a sponsor and pay for a year of rent, water and electricity. It is paid for next year."
Through a link, Barnes said they receive financial donations for the project, where they also can order supplies for the distribution packages in bulk. A truck delivers them to the center, so Barnes and the volunteers don’t have to go to the store, but sometimes they'll have to travel in person since some items are cheaper there. Although they are working on hundreds of cases, Barnes said they want to treat families the way they treat their own friends and family.
"We don't look at someone's income levels or where they come from," said Barnes. "We want to help them and see them as Jesus sees them. From this project, we hope to spread that love to others in this community. It really makes a difference, and I've gotten closer with many families here."
Donations for Connectando Corazones de Santa Rosa can sent through the following link: www. paypal.me/helpfeedfamiliesincr. For more information, visit the Conectando Corazones de Santa Rosa Facebook page.
